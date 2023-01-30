Joe Jonas Teases Jonas Brothers’ New Song ‘Wings’ From the Studio: ‘I Don’t Care, I Just Want You to Hear It’

He just couldn’t help himself. Joe Jonas leaked a snippet of the Jonas Brothers‘ new song “Wings” on social media on Sunday (Jan. 29).

“Guys, we got the mix of our new song ‘Wings’ and, umm, I don’t care, I just want you to hear it. C’mon,” the middle JoBro says before heading inside to the studio where his siblings are taking in the unreleased track.

As the trio blast the song, Nick Jonas can be heard crooning, “You are the wings I need to fly away,” before the beat drops and he tosses the mic to Joe, who belts out, “When you give me love, I feel it/ I feel it, I feel it/ Got me runnin’ through the ceilin’/ The ceilin’, the ceilin’/ And my love, it never had a meanin’/ A meanin, a meanin’/ You gave me a reason, you got me believin’/ You’re makin’ me say.”

“Wings” is slated to be included on the tracklist for the Jonas Brothers’ upcoming sixth studio set, a follow-up to No. 1 album Happiness Begins from 2019. Previously, the band called the song one of their favorites off the forthcoming, Jon Bellion-helmed LP in a sit-down with Variety. (Kevin Jonas also named the as-yet-unheard “Vacation Eyes” as his personal favorite, while Nick was torn between “Little Bird” and “Waffle House.”)

Ahead of the album’s unveiling, Joe, Nick and Kevin will be receiving their very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday afternoon (Jan. 30).

Watch the JoBros rock out to a clip of “Wings” below.