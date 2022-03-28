Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Were Glowing at 2022 Oscars Party

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had every reason to appear delighted when they attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Sunday night (March 27). The celebrity pair are reportedly expecting a second child.

Turner, the Game of Thrones star, looked radiant as she posed for snaps on the red carpet wearing a red gown with long sleeves, while her Jonas Brother husband was cool in a black suit.

The pair has yet to publicly discuss their baby news, though E! News confirms the good news.

Turner and Jonas are the proud parents of a baby girl, Willa, who arrived in July 2020. The couple kept pretty quiet with that first pregnancy, never offering a statement to confirm they were expecting, though Turner was spotted out and about with a baby bump.

It’s shaping up as another busy year for Jonas and his bros. The Jonas Brothers are headed back to Sin City with a new residency, Jonas Brothers: Live in Vegas, kicking off this June.

The new summer dates will be a makeup for the JoBros’ planned Vegas residency in 2020, which was scrapped due to the pandemic just weeks before they were set to take the stage.

The pop trio’s most recent album, 2019’s Happiness Begins debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, for the sibling act’s third consecutive leader.