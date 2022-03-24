Joe Jonas Talks ‘Randoms’ at Las Vegas Wedding, Rips Theatrical Cover of Smash Mouth’s ‘All Star’ on ‘Tonight Show’

What is Joe Jonas‘ bizarre pre-show routine before he takes the stage with the Jonas Brothers? We found out on Wednesday night (March 23) when the singer stopped by The Tonight Show to hype his new MTV reality show Becoming a Popstar and share his secret pump-up ritual with host Jimmy Fallon.

“The normal jumping jacks, push-ups, somebody slaps you in the face,” he said. “But there’s also for a couple years now I like to do a very theatrical version of ‘All Star’ by Smash Mouth. And I find it really warms my vocals up and gets me in the right mindset.” So, of course, because Jimmy happened to have a mic handy, Jonas made it so.

Rocking a burgundy suit, with a pink shirt and matching glasses, Jonas began his half-time, Broadway-worthy cover, crooning the bouncy pop tune with flair that would make Hugh Jackman blush. Strolling to the stage as house band The Roots gave him a martial beat, Jonas transformed the party anthem into a dramatic ballad that brought the house down.

He also sat down with Fallon to talk about the JoBros’ Las Vegas residency and why now was the right time for them to join the residency gold rush. “For us, it was, ‘how do we get closer to Celine Dion?’,” Jonas joked about the reason the sibling trio decided to set up shop in Sin City for a five-night residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in June. “We saw an opening and trying to balance three brothers’ schedule was challenging, so we said, ‘You know what?’ Let’s go to Vegas finally.”

As you might recall, Jonas and his wife, former Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, got married in Vegas in 2019 right after that year’s Billboard Music Awards and he said they basically just invited “whoever was there” to attend, as well as “a bunch of randoms.” And while they were psyched to be married by an Elvis impersonator, Jonas admitted they made a “pretty crucial mistake” by making everyone, except the pretend Presley, sign a non-disclosure agreement.

“We woke up and we turn on the local news and there he is,” Jonas recalled, noting that the impersonator also tried to sell the wrappers from the couple’s Ring Pop wedding rings on eBay.

Jonas also explained the difference between songs for his side group, DNCE — “mostly food-related” — and JoBros tunes, which cover love songs and heartbreak. DNCE is back in our ears now with their Kygo collab, “Dancing Feet,” and though Jonas is excited about some upcoming performances, he said the EDM star’s scheduled is a bit past his bedtime, with dinners slated for midnight and set times in the single digits.

Before Fallon let him go, in honor of the new MTV series — which premieres on Thursday night (March 24) — the pair debuted the new segment “TikTok Duets,” which picks up on the “Open Verse Challenge” trend of fans singing the first verse of a song and leaving the second empty for someone else to complete. For his bit, Jonas ripped a verse for a tune called “Closer,” singing about a lower-back birth mark in AutoTune that made Fallon giggle.

Watch Jonas on The Tonight Show below.