Joe Jonas and Khalid Drop ‘Not Alone’ Video From Korean War Drama ‘Devotion’ on Veterans Day

Joe Jonas and Khalid are honoring members of the military on Veterans Day (Nov. 11) with the premiere of the video for their ballad “Not Alone.” The sweeping song appears on the soundtrack to the upcoming Korean war drama Devotion (Nov. 23), which stars Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell and Jonas.

In a sneak peek of the Quran Squire-directed visual posted by People, the director explains that the shoot took place at Hangar 21 in Fullerton, Calif., where the singers lip synched their bits from the dramatic song co-written by Ryan Tedder and Harv in front of the actual vintage war plane used in the film.

“We definitely spoke about the idea of shooting this video as a separation of my two passions from music and acting,” Jonas told People. “I’m not playing a character in this video, I’m myself. But we wanted the video to speak to the raw emotion of the song, so everything from the clothing to actually having one of the planes we used in the film.”

“Another step on your own/ Another mile that you’ve flown/ And I’ve been right by your side/ There’s so much more than you see/ Like the wind that blows through the trees,” Jonas sings on the first verse, which swells into the sweeping chorus. “You are not alone/ I watch over you, ooh/ Won’t let you go, you gotta know, you’re not alone/ You are not alone.”

Jonas told the magazine that he was eager to collaborate with his friend Khalid on the song, explaining, “Having him part of this co-write and also his beautiful voice [being] part of this brought it to a whole new level.” Khalid said he felt the same way about being part of the credit sequence track from the biographical drama based on the 2017 book Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship and Sacrifice about two pilots who were among the most celebrated wingmen during the Korean War.

“I’m very thankful that Joe reached out to me to be a part of this. I think that the message is really special,” Khalid said. “The movie, he tells me, is incredible. I can’t wait to see it for myself. And this is just a beautiful experience all around. Good vibes, good people, good energy. And I can’t wait for you guys to hear the song and see the movie.”

Check out the “Not Alone” video above.