Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow Says ‘Maybe I’ll Stop By’ Taylor Swift Show at Bengals Stadium

Joey Football played it cool when he was asked about the gigs at Paycor Stadium

Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks off the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

If there’s one thing Joe Burrow has established in his four years leading the Cincinnati Bengals it’s that he’s unfathomably icy under pressure. Hence, the nickname “Joe Cool.” But when Sport Illustrated reported this week that the former No. 1 draft pick who has led a historic revitalization of the formerly moribund team was on the fence about the biggest event to come to Paycor Stadium in ages, the chill was absolutely sub-zero.

“I have a lot of respect for what Taylor Swift has done with her career,” Burrow told SI. “I can’t say that I’m listening to too much Taylor Swift on the speakers in the headphones. I know a lot of people that are, but that’s just not me. I’ve heard the tour is a lot of fun, though.”

While fellow NFLers Aaron Rodgers and J.J. Watt are certified Swifties, Joey Franchise was predictably relaxed about whether he’d be in a suite at Paycor — the Bengals’ home stadium — when Swift pulls in for a two-night stay on June 30 and July 1.

“Maybe I’ll stop by,” he said. Maybe?! Say it ain’t so, Joe!

No. 9’s tastes are known to tilt toward another Ohio native, Kid Cudi, who often serves as Burrow’s hype-up soundtrack. But the QB told the magazine that he’s kind of “all over the place” when it comes to playlists. “I’ll listen to some indie, I’ll listen to some hip hop, some pop,” he said. “I’ll listen to just about anything but country. I’m not a country guy.”

Check out Burrow’s Swift talk below.

