Here’s What Joe Alwyn Has to Say About Whether He’ll Write More Songs With Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are seen at Zuma restaurant on October 6, 2019 in New York City.

Joe Alwyn may have co-written a number of songs on Taylor Swift‘s last two albums, but it looks like his days as William Bowery might be behind him.

The topic of his songwriting side hustle came up in the actor’s interview with Elle on Tuesday (April 19) alongside co-star Alison Oliver to promote the upcoming Hulu adaptation of Sally Rooney’s 2017 novel Conversations With Friends.

“It’s not a plan of mine, no,” Alwyn said without mentioning his famous girlfriend by name when pressed about whether he’ll continue writing songs.

Explore Explore Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

While the couple’s relationship is strictly off-limits when it comes to the press, Alwyn contributed to both 2020’s Folklore and its sister album Evermore under his literary-leaning pen name — co-writing the Bon Iver duet “Exile” and producing six other songs on the former, as well as penning “Champagne Problems,” The National-assisted “Coney Island” and second Justin Vernon collab “Evermore” on the latter.

In fact, thanks to his songwriting credit on Folklore, the actor even took home his own Grammy after Swift’s surprise pandemic studio set won album of the year at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Its successor was nominated in the same category at this year’s ceremony, but ultimately lost out to Jon Batiste‘s We Are in a crowded field that also included Olivia Rodrigo‘s Sour, Kanye West‘s Donda and Billie Eilish‘s Happier Than Ever.

These days, Alwyn is focused on his primary occupation onscreen while Swift remains in the process of re-recording her back catalog of albums. Later this week, she’s set to take her place as the first-ever global ambassador for Record Store Day, during which she’ll drop a special 7″ vinyl of Folklore bonus track “The Lakes” and contribute to a charity benefit album highlighting women in the recording industry.

Read Alwyn’s complete Elle interview here.