GOT7’s Jinyoung Releases Long-Awaited Solo Album: Watch Sweet New Single ‘Cotton Candy’

GOT7 are barrier-breakers for K-pop artists on the charts and the Korean industry at large, so it’s an occasion whenever one of its members releases new music. Finally, the last member of the septet has released his first solo album after more than a decade on the scene.

Jan. 18 marks the release of Jinyoung’s debut solo album Chapter 0: WITH, the singer-actor’s first full music project. While the 28-year-old introduced himself to the world via acting and singing in 2012, and continued to juggle both careers performing as a member of GOT7 and starring in various TV and movies, the five-track EP marks his first official solo release. With the EP’s lyrics written entirely by Jinyoung, plus composition and production credits on almost every song, Chapter 0 sees the star returning to a comfortable place as the suave and soothing vocalist, songwriter and composer.

Chapter 0: WITH opens with lead single “Cotton Candy,” which lets Jinyoung’s silky vocals skip over effortlessly light pop production embellished with dreamy piano, bass and synthesizer elements. The accompanying music video delivers the track with a clean and fresh aesthetic, letting Jinyoung’s model-like good looks and elegantly smooth dance skills take center stage. It’s a warm welcome home for the boy-band member who gifted fans multiple new songs as well as choreography skills.

Previously, Jinyoung had teased his return to the music with 2021’s rock-pop single “Dive,” released in Korean and Japanese, and scored him his first-ever solo entry on the World Digital Song Sales chart. While he was never too long without music, Jinyoung has concentrated on his flourishing acting career, including credits like the 2022 Netflix film Yaksha: Ruthless Operations and both seasons of the hit Korean TV drama Yumi’s Cell.

Jinyoung’s release is the latest indication that GOT7 fans have even more to look forward to as GOT7 hit a decade in the business. After Chapter 0, all seven members of GOT7 (which includes Jinyoung alongside Jay B, Mark Tuan, Jackson Wang, BamBam, Youngjae and Yugyeom) have all released solo EPs and albums to their name, while still staying together as a group (after the septet departed JYP Entertainment in early 2021, GOT7 released a comeback EP together under Warner Music Korea last May). Not only was it remarkable to see GOT7 return on a new label—especially when all seven moved to new K-pop management teams—but every member releasing successful solo projects points to the star power in all seven GOT7 members.

Watch “Cotton Candy” below: