Jimin Drops Bombastic Teaser for Solo Single ‘Set Me Free Pt.2’

Jimin unveiled the first teaser for his “Set Me Free Pt.2” music video on Tuesday (March 14) via HYBE LABELS.

In the 30-second clip, the BTS member eyes the camera before wandering slowly through a troupe of backup dancers. The squad bursts into explosive choreography in a circular room ringed in giant squares of flashing light as the song’s chords come booming through the speakers. As the screen cuts to black, it reveals the song’s title and Friday release date at midnight ET/1 p.m. KST as Jimin can be heard crowing, “Set me free.”

“Set Me Free” will mark the first song from Jimin’s forthcoming debut solo album FACE, which is slated for release March 24. The same day the full-length drops, the K-pop idol will also share the music video for second single “Like Crazy,” which was co-written by Jimin’s BTS bandmate RM. Last week, Jimin also shared the first set of concept photos for the studio effort, showing off his titular face with sleek silver studs running down each side of his neck.

Most recently, Jimin scored his first solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100 by joining Taeyang for the BIGBANG member’s new single “Vibe.” Earlier this month, the singer also gave ARMY an early gift by uploading his solo tracks “Promise” and “Christmas Love” to streaming services for the very first time. (The pair of songs had previously only been available to listen to on the official BTS Soundcloud or YouTube accounts.)

Watch Jimin’s “Set Me Free Pt.2” music video teaser below.