Jimin Powers Through ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’ Dance Practice: ‘This Is Not Easy’

The BTS member showed his keen attention to detail during rehearsals.

(Jimin) Choreography Practice Sketch - BTS
(Jimin) Choreography Practice Sketch - BTS Courtesy Photo

Jimin unveiled a behind-the-scenes look at the making of his music video for “Set Me Free Pt. 2” on Wednesday (April 5).

The clip posted to the official BTS YouTube channel gives ARMY a peek at the K-pop idol’s creative process as he leads the troupe of dancers through rehearsals ahead of the shoot. “I think we could come a bit slower than the beat,” he suggests to the choreographer, explaining, “I have to keep moving slowly but at this speed, there might be a pause in the middle.”

Jimin and the dancers then run through the movements sans any music in order to nail each element of the hard-hitting choreography as expertly as possible. “This is not easy,” he says during a break. “It’s not as easy as it seems, right? Let’s do this!”

From there, the entire team starts practicing to a slowed-down version of the bombastic single before eventually ratcheting up the tempo to full speed, with Jimin joking, “I don’t think I got the moves wrong.”

“Set Me Free Pt. 2” served as the lead single for the BTS member’s debut solo record FACE. Its follow-up, “Like Crazy,” rocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release last week (chart dated April 8), setting a new benchmark for the solo efforts among the seven-piece boy band. Meanwhile, the album as a whole debuted at No. 2 beneath Morgan Wallen’s behemoth One Thing At a Time, which has now spent a full month at the top of the Billboard 200.

Watch Jimin’s dance practice for “Set Me Free Pt. 2” below.

