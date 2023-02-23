BTS’ Jimin Unveils Cover Art & Tracklist for Debut Solo Album ‘FACE’

BigHit Music unfurled the artwork and complete tracklist for Jimin‘s upcoming debut album, FACE, on Thursday (Feb. 23).

The post on the label’s official Twitter account reveals the project will contain six tracks, including main track “Like Crazy” and pre-release single “Set Me Free Pt. 2,” which will drop March 17. A release promises that the song will find the BTS member exploring “his resolution to free himself from various emotions hidden deep inside him.”

Meanwhile, the studio effort’s metallic cover art features the title depicted beneath ripples on the surface of a body of water. The stark graphic may come across as cryptic upon first glance, but a message on the tracklist poster provides more clues about the reflective themes of Jimin’s solo set: “Circle of Resonance. Reflection of vulnerable minds and unexposed wounds. Face, the reflection of myself in an unfamiliar appearance … Face of facing the deepest part of inner-self.”

The six-song tracklist also shows off the inner circle of producers and songwriters Jimin enlisted for FACE — from Pdogg, GHSTLOOP and BLVSH to Chris James, EVAN and Supreme Boi. His BTS bandmate RM also helped co-write three tracks on the album, including album opener “Face-off,” “Like Crazy” and its English version.

To go along with the tracklist and cover art, Jimin also released a short video giving ARMY a brief, behind-the-scenes look at the making of FACE. Check out the short clip, complete tracklist and chrome cover art below.