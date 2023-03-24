Jimin Drops Debut Solo Album ‘FACE’: Stream It Here

Jimin unveiled his debut solo album FACE on Friday (March 24) via BIGHIT MUSIC.

The six-track project from the K-pop idol was preceded by pre-release single “Set Me Free, Pt.2” and its dance-heavy music video directed by Oui Kim, and also contains title track “Like Crazy,” album opener “Face-Off” and more. In addition to production from the likes of Pdogg, Ghstloop and Evan, Jimin’s BTS bandmate RM also has songwriting credits on three songs on the tracklist.

Ahead of the release, the BTS member stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (March 23) to talk about the album. On Friday night, he’ll also use the late-night talk show to give his U.S. solo debut performance of “Like Crazy.”

In an interview with Consequence previewing FACE, Jimin admitted each of his bandmates have been anxious over going solo during the group’s hiatus, but “their results were absolutely great.” (Recent solo efforts have included J-Hope’s old-school hip-hop-leaning Jack in the Box, RM’s eclectic, collab-packed Indigo and Jin’s single “The Astronaut,” which was co-written by Coldplay and released before he started his mandatory enlistment in the Korean military.)

Jimin himself was also nervous for his solo full-length before its grand unveiling, explaining, “I don’t want to be an embarrassment to my members. I want to be a proud member of BTS” before hinting that the album will explore “how I overcame… If people understand the emotions I’m trying to express, I’ll consider the album a success.”

Stream Jimin’s FACE below.