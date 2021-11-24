Skip to main content
Jim and Sasha Allen ‘Won’t Give Up’ on ‘The Voice’ Eliminations: Watch

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Art Streiber/NBC

Jim and Sasha Allen stepped into eliminations on NBC’s The Voice with a performance that couldn’t have been more appropriate.

The father and son duo performed Jason Mraz’s “I Won’t Give Up.” Prophetic? Maybe.

Earlier, during the Top 10 results show, the Team Ariana pair slipped into the drop zone with a performance of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Have You Ever Seen the Rain.”

When all was said and done, it came down to the Newtown, Connecticut natives and Team Kelly Clarkson’s Gymani, who covered Rufus and Chaka Khan’s “Tell Me Something Good.”

America voted, and there could be only one survivor of the Instant save. Actually two: Jim and Sasha Allen.

As the credits rolled, a weepy Ariana Grande bolted onto the stage to hug her brood.

Immediately afterwards, Grande tweeted her thanks to all the Arianators who backed her singers. “Oh my god I am sobbing thank you #JimandSashaAllen !!!!!!!!!!! absolutely thank you from the bottom of my heart #teamariana,” she gushed.

Sasha is the first openly transgender singer to make it past the battle rounds in 21 seasons.

Watch below.


