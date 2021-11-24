Jim and Sasha Allen ‘Won’t Give Up’ on ‘The Voice’ Eliminations: Watch

Jim and Sasha Allen stepped into eliminations on NBC’s The Voice with a performance that couldn’t have been more appropriate.

The father and son duo performed Jason Mraz’s “I Won’t Give Up.” Prophetic? Maybe.

Earlier, during the Top 10 results show, the Team Ariana pair slipped into the drop zone with a performance of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Have You Ever Seen the Rain.”

When all was said and done, it came down to the Newtown, Connecticut natives and Team Kelly Clarkson’s Gymani, who covered Rufus and Chaka Khan’s “Tell Me Something Good.”

Explore Explore Jim and Sasha Allen See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

America voted, and there could be only one survivor of the Instant save. Actually two: Jim and Sasha Allen.

As the credits rolled, a weepy Ariana Grande bolted onto the stage to hug her brood.

Immediately afterwards, Grande tweeted her thanks to all the Arianators who backed her singers. “Oh my god I am sobbing thank you #JimandSashaAllen !!!!!!!!!!! absolutely thank you from the bottom of my heart #teamariana,” she gushed.

oh my god i am sobbing thank you #JimandSashaAllen !!!!!!!!!!! absolutely thank you from the bottom of my heart #teamariana pic.twitter.com/11CGoqydrw — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 24, 2021

Sasha is the first openly transgender singer to make it past the battle rounds in 21 seasons.

Watch below.



