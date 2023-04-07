Jessie J Has a Feeling Haters Peeked at Her Arty Pregnancy Pics Before Calling them ‘Inappropriate’

Jessie J had a pointed message for any of the looky-loos who checked out her recent baby bump pics before deeming them too racy. “I just want to remember this feeling forever,” wrote the singer who revealed that she’s expecting her first child in a January post.

“And anyone who has commented ‘inappropriate’ on this post. I bet you zoomed before you commented 😂,” she added. The snaps that appeared to offend included one in which the singer sat naked in a bathtub — her hand covering her breasts — in a selfie in which her baby bump is on prominent display in a reflection in the shower valve.

A second shot came from the other angle, with Jessie again showing off her bump and legs in the tub, followed by a video chronicling the baby moving around in her belly and a final snap providing a mirror selfie in which the singer smiles in a sports bra and leggings.

Jessie also got some love in addition to the haterade, including from one commenter who wrote, “they are not photos, they are works of art,” with fellow British singer Paloma Faith adding, “Amazing pics… Welcome to superhero territory.”

Last month J shared a sweet message for her unborn son in a U.K. Mother’s Day post. “Thank you for coming to me. Thank you for trusting me that my body can keep you safe. Thank you for gifting me with the most special experience already so far and with the most important role I will ever play in my entire life,” she captioned an image of her ultrasound in which the unborn baby appeared to be smiling.

“I love you so hard it blows my mind this is real. I’m yours forever my son. I cannot wait to meet you. And see this smile in real life,” she added. She also gave props to her baby boy’s father, basketball player Chanan Safir Colman. “I love your Daddy so much, you wouldn’t be on your way without him,” she wrote. “He is the most patient, calm and good looking man. You are going to LOVE him when you meet him.”

Jessie shared the baby news more than a year after she revealed that she’d suffered a pregnancy loss in November 2021.

Check out Jessie’s pics below.