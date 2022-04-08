Jessica Simpson Is Enjoying Some ‘Self Love’ While Posing in a Bikini

Jessica Simpson is glowing and confident while relaxing on a spring break vacation.

The star took to Instagram on Thursday (April 7) to share a selfie, in which she’s seen posing in a pink paisley print bikini, complete with white sunglasses and a nude-toned cowboy hat. “I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!” she captioned the snap. “Hard work Determination Self Love, I enjoyed a good proud cry today.”

Simpson has been open for years about her struggles with body image, especially when it comes to body shamers online. In April 2021, the star’s mom, Tina Simpson, appeared on TODAY, where she discussed the hardest part about her daughter living in the spotlight. “I have to be honest: To me, the hardest thing with Jessica has been the weight. Because the way people judge her, it’s unbelievable. Body shaming is a terrible thing, and no girl should have to go through that — or guy. Period,” she told TODAY‘s Sheinelle Jones. “Because of that, it catapulted all kinds of different emotions and different things in her life, too, you know? And then it made her want to be a recluse, in a lot of ways, and to hide out and not want to get our of her house.”

In May 2020, Jessica clapped back at Sally Singer, Vogue‘s former creative digital director, for recalling the actress-singer’s “breasts maybe [falling] out of her dress on the red carpet” and being “on a platter” at dinner at the 2007 Met Gala with then-boyfriend John Mayer for Vogue‘s oral history of the event.

“I have persevered through shaming my own body and internalizing the world’s opinions about it for my entire adult life,” she wrote in an Instagram post that slyly referenced the famous 1957 photo of Sophia Loren serving side-eye to rival Jayne Mansfield. “To read this much anticipated article about the classiest fashion event there is and have to be shamed by another woman for having boobs in 2020 is nauseating.”