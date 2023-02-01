Jessica Biel Wishes Justin Timberlake a Happy 42nd Birthday: ‘The Person Who Challenges and Inspires Me’

Jessica Biel celebrated husband Justin Timberlake‘s 42nd birthday in style on Tuesday (Jan. 31) with a sweet picture post and message celebrating the singer’s life and their love. “Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day,” she wrote alongside a pair of pictures of the couple on a boat in the ocean looking super relaxed on vacation.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Jessica Biel Justin Timberlake See latest videos, charts and news

“The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all,” she continued. “The person who makes the ordinary extraordinary. You know who you are. I love you.” JT responded with a trio of heart eye emoji.

Back in October, Justin did the honors when he celebrated a decade of marriage to the Candy star in a post, writing, “10 years ain’t enough.” He added, “You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!” Timberlake and Biel began dating in 2007 and were married on Oct. 19, 2012, in Fasano, Italy. They have two children together, both boys: 7-year-old Silas and 2-year-old Phineas.

JT’s fans have been eagerly awaiting the follow-up to 2018’s Man of the Woods album. And while the singer has not formally announced his next project, back in Dec. 2021, his longtime collaborator and good friend producer Timbaland made it seem like they were cooking up some fresh tunes. As it turned out, the secret project they were working on was the Ant Clemons collab “Better Days,” which was part of President Joe Biden’s “Celebrating America” inauguration concert prime time special.

Check out Biel’s post below.