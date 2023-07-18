Jennifer Lopez Teases Another Romantic Ode to Ben Affleck With Anniversary-Themed ‘Midnight Trip to Vegas’

She loves him, she really loves him. Jennifer Lopez teased her latest homage to husband Ben Affleck on Monday (July 17) when the singer/actress dropped a 20-second preview of her ode to the couple’s Sin City wedding, “Midnight in Vegas.” The first listen to the sweet ballad came a day after the first anniversary of their wedding at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas.

“Then you whispered in my ear/ Said, ‘let’s get out of here’/ We can disappear tonight/ What about a midnight trip to Vegas?/ Just me and you, baby/ Throw the kids in the back of the pink Cadillac/ And us in the bathroom changing,” she sang in a selfie lip synch video posted to her On the JLo page.

The song opens with the lines, “I always dreamed that I’d find somebody like you/ We’re drowning/ In orchid arrangements/ Dresses and pastries/ What if it’s raining, yeah?/ Is this what we’ve been dreaming of?/ It’s crowded with families and agents/ Room reservations/ Which destination/ Paps helicopters/ Event of the ages/ Caught in the matrix.”

“One year since our Midnight Trip To Vegas … 🤍♠️❤️ Go to On The JLo for a special surprise… #ThisIsMeNow,” she wrote on Instagram along with two glam shots of herself in a glittery dress. The preview of the song is the first listen we’ve had so far of This Is Me… Now, JLo’s sequel to her 2002 Affleck-inspired album This Is Me… Then. It is also at least the third song she’s written to honor Affleck, following up on the earlier album’s “Dear Ben”; “Dear Ben Pt. II” is slated to appear on Now, whose release date has not yet been announced.

Lopez and Affleck first began dating in July 2002 and were engaged in November of that year. The couple postponed their wedding in Sept. 2003 just a few days before the wedding was slated to take place and broke up before reuniting in 2021.