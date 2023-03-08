Jennifer Lopez Is Going to Drop Her New Album When It’s Hot

Let’s get loud this summer! Jennifer Lopez announced during Spotify’s Stream On event on Wednesday (March 8) that her ninth studio album, This Is Me … Now, is set to arrive sometime in the summer.

“My upcoming album This Is Me … Now is coming out this summer,” she shared while discussing the music streaming service’s new Countdown Pages. “Yes, you heard it here first. I’m super excited. Spotify is beginning to roll these pages out to more artists around the world, letting them bring their own personalized strategy to each and every album.”

The upcoming set is a follow-up to her third studio album, 2002’s This Is Me … Then. She has not yet revealed the exact release date for … Now.

The singer-actress — who recently co-starred alongside husband Ben Affleck for Dunkin’ Donuts’ Super Bowl commercial — first announced This Is Me … Now back in November, on the 20th anniversary of … Then. Lopez later described the album in her Vogue cover story as a “culmination” of who she is. “People think they know things about what happened to me along the way, the men I was with — but they really have no idea, and a lot of times they get it so wrong,” she told the fashion magazine. “There’s a part of me that was hiding a side of myself from everyone. And I feel like I’m at a place in my life, finally, where I have something to say about it.”

The “On the Floor” singer — who has four Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s and two albums that reached the summit of the Billboard 200 — also revealed the 13-song tracklist in November. In addition to the title track, the album will also include songs such as “To Be Yours,” “Mad in Love,” “Dear Ben Pt. II” and “Hummingbird.” In a December edition of her On the JLo newsletter, she explained the significance of “Hummingbird.”

“To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love,” she explained at the time. “I identify with them, but more than anything, whenever I see one, I feel like it’s a sign from God that everything is going to be OK.”

The star went on to note that she chose to a hummingbird theme for this past holiday season, which she celebrated with Affleck and their blended family: “I wanted to have a tree in the house that was a hummingbird tree, reminding us that everything done in love and with love will always be OK.”

