Watch Jennifer Lopez Casually Crush ‘I Will Survive’ at an Italian Bar While on Vacation

Even while chilling in a pub on vacation Jennifer Lopez can’t help being the star of the show. In a video posted by the Taverna Anema e Core (Heart and Soul) in Capri, Italy over the weekend, the singer/actress dazzles the crowd in the crowded bar when she busts into Gloria Gaynor’s 1978 disco anthem “I Will Survive.”

In the clip from Saturday’s impromptu performance, Lopez, casually wearing an awards show-worthy sparkly silver dress, gamely hops into the fun when the song comes on the karaoke machine, holding a tambourine in her left hand and belting out the empowering lyrics while seated alongside a fellow patron.

And, because she’s a pro, Lopez hung on to the mic for a raucous run through one of her own, “Let’s Get Loud” from her 1999 debut album, On the 6.

Though husband Ben Affleck wasn’t anywhere to be seen in the karaoke video, Lopez was clearly having a blast in another video she posted from the summer getaway in which she chows down al fresco on some delicious ravioli while Dean Martin’s “Mambo Italiano” plays in the background.

Lopez has been gearing up to release her as-yet-unscheduled ninth studio album, This Is Me… Now, the sequel to her 2002 This Is Me…Then collection. She recently teased her latest ode to Affleck, “Midnight in Vegas,” an homage to the couple’s 2022 Sin City wedding. It’s at least the third song she’s written to honor her actor hubby, following up on the 2002 album’s “Dear Ben”; “Dear Ben Pt. II” is slated to appear on Now.

Check out video of the wild night out from the tavern’s Instagram below.