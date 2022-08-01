Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in First Post-Wedding Show at All-Star Italian UNICEF Charity Benefit

Jennifer Lopez brought some 1970s glamour to the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity event at a 14th century monastery in Capri, Italy on Saturday (July 30) night when she slipped into something glittery for her first show since marrying Ben Affleck last month. “We’re giving disco tonight. You know what this reminds me of? This reminds me of when I was a little girl in the Bronx,” the singer told the A-list-packed crowd while rocking a zebra-print bodysuit with matching cape, according to People.

Explore Explore Jennifer Lopez See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“My mom used to watch those award shows, those big galas — this is like a big gala tonight,” she explained. “Remember when they used to show those on TV? And they always had some amazing singer come out, like, you guys remember Donna Summer? Yes? Chaka Khan? And the amazing Ms. Diana Ross. They used to come out with their big hair and their beautiful gowns.”

Recalling the “sparkling onesie” she used to parade around as a child with “disco dance diva” dreams, Lopez asked the crowd if it was okay for her to live out those Saturday Night Fever fantasies with a set that included “If You Had My Love,” “Waiting for Tonight,” “On the Floor,” “Dance Again” and covers of Chaka Khan’s “I’m Every Woman,” Gloria Gaynor’s disco classic “I Will Survive” and Gloria Estefan’s cover of the disco classic “Turn the Beat Around.”

At one point she quick-changed from the custom Roberto Cavalli animal print to a glittering nude body suit at the event hosted by Jamie Foxx and attended by other celebs including Leonardo DiCaprio, Casey Affleck, Spike Lee, Haim, Naomi Campbell, Jared Leto, Ansel Elgort and Vanessa Hudgens, among others.

According to E!, after the show Lopez’s stage outfit was auctioned off for charity at the gathering to raise money for UNICEF’s work in Syria and Ukraine that also featured sets from Diplo, Sofia Carson and DJ Cruz.

Lopez and Affleck have been seen in Paris after the pair got hitched in Las Vegas last month. Last week, Lopez celebrated her 53rd birthday by dropping JLo Body, an expansion of her JLo Beauty skincare line, by posing nude on a series of billboards.

Check out Lopez’s high-energy medley of “I Will Survive” and “Turn the Beat Around” below.