Jason Mraz Is Celebrating Valentine’s Day Early With ‘Lalalalovesongs’ Compilation Album

Jason Mraz is looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day a few days early this year. On Thursday (Jan. 19), the singer announced that he will be releasing a compilation album titled Lalalalovesongs, which will feature his love tunes and a previously unreleased bonus track, just in time for the romantic occasion.

“I feel so LaLaLaLucky to share these songs again on this new album,” Mraz said in a statement. “Love has been an almost constant theme in my writing, and this record really shines on that, further amplifying the message. Big love to my listeners, and to Atlantic and Rhino for the lovely release!”

The 12-track album features Mraz’s signature single “I’m Yours,” and 2012 hit “I Won’t Give Up.” The former peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for a total of 76 weeks. “I Won’t Give Up” enjoyed chart success as well, with it holding a top 10 peak of No. 8 on the Hot 100. The song spent 44 weeks on the all-genre chart.

Other tunes on Lalalalovesongs include “Lucky,” “The Woman I Love,” “Let’s See What The Night Can Do,” “Love Someone” and more. The title of the bonus track, a digital only release, has yet to be revealed.

Lalalalovesongs will arrive on Feb. 11 on CD and vinyl, with a limited edition neon pink vinyl that’s available through Mraz’s official webstore. Pre-orders for the album are currently available.

See Mraz’s Instagram — which features the cover art and the track list for Lalalalovesongs — below.