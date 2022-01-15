Britney Spears Tells Jamie Lynn Spears ‘It’s So Tacky for a Family to Fight Publicly’

In her latest post addressing family drama on social media, Britney Spears told sister Jamie Lynn Spears that the pair’s public arguments have been “tacky” — but said she still loves her “unconditionally.”

“I said some harsh things because you obviously hurt me by the things you are making up about me !!!” Britney wrote in the opening of a lengthy Twitter note to Jamie Lynn, who’s been speaking about Britney while promoting her upcoming memoir Things I Should Have Said, Saturday afternoon (Jan. 15). “When I said only a scum person would make up things like that about someone, I could have sworn I said ‘but you’re not’ … but it doesn’t make sense at all to me what you are saying !!! I know you worked hard for the life you have and you have done amazing !!!! But I think we would both have to agree to the fact that the family has never been remotely as hard on you as they have been on me !!!”

“What Dad did to me, they don’t even do that to criminals … so for you to sit back and act completely aloof to what has happened to me is honestly insane to me !!!” Britney said. “Do you know anybody who worked as hard as I did and the hours I put in during those 13 years only to be sent away for 4 months for no reason at all ??? And I won’t even mention what was done to me in that place !!! It took them years to give me a cup of coffee … people who have killed people and are in jail or on death row can have as much coffee as they want … so why the hell was my own family hiding coffee from me ??? You guys treated me like nothing and that’s not even half of it !!! I’m honestly shocked Dad isn’t in jail !!! Come on !!! We are supposed to have each other’s back … but what you’re saying just truly confuses me !!!”

Still, she noted, “All I know is I love you unconditionally !!! So go ahead and say whatever you want … it’s so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this !!! You say you love me … yet your loyalty is still with the people that hurt me most !!!”

Britney continued to express that she was hurt by her little sister when she needed support throughout her 13-year legal conservatorship that only came to an end in November, but said she knows her sibling’s “real heart.”

“I think the thing that saddens me the most is that when this all happened to me and when I called you from that place … you would take days to respond !!! I never got to talk to you !!! You would just text me days later and I was so scared … I needed you … my family, my blood and your support more than anything !!!” wrote Britney. “You guys did absolutely nothing UNTIL a year ago !!! I said something on Instagram and you and Bryan showed up at my house … because of an Instagram post !!! THAT makes me the saddest …. why ???? Because I needed you WAYYYYYY before that and the fact that you and Bryan showed up laughing at my gate instead of KNOWING you should have been there way before that makes me very sad !!! I don’t care anymore !!! Say whatever you want to say just know I do know your real heart more than anyone !!! It’s your life and you deserve a beautiful life !!!! I wish I would be able to do what you’re doing and do interviews !!! I’m scared of all of it … I admire you for being strong … just know I love you and I think you know that already more than anything !!!”

On Saturday evening, Jamie Lynn posted a response to Britney’s new message.

“Britney,” she wrote in an Instagram Story, “Just call me.”

“I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform,” said Jamie Lynn. “In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven’t been there for you or that I’m making things up. I’m happy to share how many times I’ve reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you. This is embarrassing and has to stop. love you.”

Britney’s emotional letter and her sister’s reply on Saturday arrived a day after Jamie Lynn posted a cryptic message on social media amid their ongoing public back-and-forth. Jamie Lynn took to her Instagram Story on Friday night to seemingly respond to scathing remarks Britney previously wrote about her on Twitter.

“Nobody trashes your name more than someone who’s afraid you’ll tell people the truth,” Jamie Lynn wrote.

Britney tweeted on Thursday how “disgusted” she was with her sister for using her trauma to promote her forthcoming book during a recent interview on Good Morning America. In another post the following day, the 40-year-old pop star refuted a memory Jamie Lynn wrote about, in which the former Zoey 101 star claimed Britney, feeling scared, took a knife and locked herself and Jamie Lynn in a room.

“Jamie Lynn… congrats babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW… I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such!!!” Britney tweeted. “The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut…”

The singer added, “So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books!!! NOW and only NOW do I know only a scum person would make up such things about someone….”

Jamie Lynn’s Things I Should Have Said is scheduled for release on Tuesday (Jan. 18).

See Britney’s latest message to Jamie Lynn in the tweet below.