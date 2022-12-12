×
James Reid Announces His First North American Tour: Exclusive

The star's upcoming LOVESCENE Tour will be his first stateside trek since breaking onto the scene more than a decade ago.

One of the Philippines’ breakout music stars is expanding his global reach via a new tour and growing team. Billboard can exclusively share that James Reid will kick off the new year by touring North America for the first time since hitting the entertainment scene more than a decade ago. The singer-songwriter’s LOVESCENE North American Tour takes its name from Reid’s latest album.

Released in October, LOVESCENE has been promoted with two singles so far: “u & I” and its latest “Lie to Me,” which features California singer-songwriter Destiny Rodgers, also signed to Reid’s Careless indie label.

As part of Reid’s global team, Wasserman will handle the tour (Wasserman Music represents the singer for worldwide booking, minus the Philippines) and join previously announced management Transparent Arts (the company founded by Billboard Hot 100 chart-toppers Far East Movement that spotlights Asian talent on a global scale).

The trek kicks off in late January in Houston, and heads across the U.S. and Canada before closing in late February in Los Angeles. Tickets will be available for pre-sale through James Reid’s Bandsintown page on Dec. 14, and go on sale on Dec. 16. More information will be shared via James Reid’s social media.

See the full list of his concert dates below.

2023 James Reid LOVESCENE North American Tour Dates

  • Jan. 29, 2023 – Houston, TX – Downstairs at White Oak Music Hall
  • Feb. 1, 2023 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry
  • Feb. 4, 2023 – Ashbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes
  • Feb. 5, 2023 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
  • Feb. 7, 2023 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House
  • Feb. 9, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
  • Feb. 11, 2023 – Winnipeg, MB – Exchange Event Centre
  • Feb. 14, 2023 – Calgary, AB – AB – Bella Concert Hall
  • Feb. 16, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre
  • Feb. 19, 2023 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
  • Feb. 21, 2023 – San Francisco, CA -The Regency Ballroom
  • Feb. 24, 2023 – San Diego, CA – Music Box
  • Feb. 26, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

