J-Hope Offers a Tiny Taste of His Solo Single ‘MORE’: Listen

J-Hope gave BTS ARMY its first tease of his new solo single “MORE” on Wednesday (June 29).

Shared on the official HYBE YouTube account, the 15-second teaser — which J-Hope also posted to his Instagram — depicts a single silver key with the song’s title etched into its face as industrial percussion builds a throwback, ’90s-inspired beat before the K-pop singer shouts, “‘Cause I want some more!'”

The BTS member’s first single off his forthcoming debut solo album Jack in the Box will premiere in full this Friday (July 1) at midnight ET, and will mark the first solo track released in the wake of the K-pop idols’ announcement earlier this month that they would be taking some time after nearly a decade of non-stop work together to focus on their individual projects for a bit.

Initially, the news sparked an online panic among the boy band’s ardent fanbase when the English translation of the septet’s Festa dinner said that the group would be going on “hiatus.” (It affected the South Korean economy as well, with HYBE stock losing $1.7 million in market value in the first hour of trading the day after the announcement. A week later, the company’s shares were still down 27.7 percent.)

Meanwhile, J-Hope isn’t the only member of BTS who’s already making musical moves. Fresh off the band topping the Billboard 200 for the sixth time with their new compilation album Proof, Jung Kook teamed up with Charlie Puth on the pop star’s new single “Left and Right.” The group also released an adorable animated music video for their latest single “Yet to Come.“

Stream the teaser for J-Hope’s “MORE” below.