J-Hope’s Debut Solo Album ‘Jack in the Box’: Check Out the Tracklist

BTS‘ J-Hope revealed the tracklist for his anticipated debut solo studio album, Jack in the Box, on Thursday (July 7). The 10-track album will feature the singer’s current single, “MORE,” as well as “Pandora’s Box,” “STOP,” “= (Equal Sign),” “Music Box : Reflection,” “What if…,” “Safety Zone,” “Future” “Arson” and an intro track.

A release announcing the collection described “Arson” — tipped, along with “MORE” as the “main” tracks anchoring the album — as a look at how the singer encounters, “the world outside the box and standing at the crossroads agonizing which path he should take.” In connection with that theme, J-Hope posted a silent video on Thursday in which he sits in front of a black box that has the song title on it, lights a match and stares wistfully as the candle inside burns before he snuffs it out by covering the top.

Earlier this week, J-Hope posted an eerie teaser for the collection entitled “Hope in the Box.” The 23-second visualizer showed a lone jack-in-the-box cranking itself over a sinister melody, lit by the light from static on a TV screen behind it. As the jack-in-the-box springs from its hiding place, drums come up teasing the song just before the the visual cuts out.

The teaser came on the heels of J-Hope releasing lead single “MORE” and its accompanying music video last Friday (July 1), which ARMY voted as their favorite new release of the week over the weekend — with a whopping 93 percent of the tally — via Billboard‘s poll.

“Are you just going to stay in the box?” the K-pop superstar captioned the video, adding the hashtag, “#HopeInTheBox.” Jack in the Box is set to be released July 15 via Big Hit Music. Fast food chain Jack in the Box jumped on the Hope train on Wednesday, announcing that it would gift ARMY a free medium Sprite in honor of the K-pop singer’s favorite drink.

As BTS embark on their break to focus on each member’s individual projects, Jack in the Box marks J-Hope’s first official solo album, following his 2018 Hope World mixtape and his 2019 collab with Becky G, “Chicken Noodle Soup.”

