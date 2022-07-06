J-Hope Takes ARMY Behind the Scenes & Explains ‘MORE’ Music Video: Watch

J-Hope offered a behind-the-scenes look at the making of his new music video for “MORE” on Wednesday (July 6).

Uploaded to the official BTS YouTube channel, the nearly 15-minute clip shows off the multi-day process of creating the visual for the K-pop idol’s debut solo single.

“I think it’s the X-ray shots,” the K-pop boy bander said when asked what his favorite moment is in the video. “It’s something I’ve never done before and I’m very curious to see how the scene will turn out. When I received the storyboard for this [music video] the scene that stood out the most was this X-ray scene.”

As the first day of filming wrapped, J-Hope explained the concept behind the hallway set with multiple rooms branching off the main corridor. “One of the reasons we have this many rooms is because the song is called ‘MORE,’ so I wanted to have more different spaces,” he said. “There is a lot of meaning in those spaces. We put a lot of work into creating each room and I also worked hard to bring more energy and make each space more conceptual. If you look at the big picture, all of these rooms are inside a box — the box we filmed earlier. All of these rooms are inside that box.”

The following day, the BTS member shot the central scene of the video, performing the track at “the scene of a crime” while backed by a band wearing creepy masks. “I thought to myself, ‘This isn’t easy,'” he quipped after wrapping the scene. “I was doing a lot of head banging and it still hurts.”

J-Hope also received a special surprise on the second day of filming in the form of a visit from his BTS bandmate V. “I’m here to see you,” V told him before taking a seat in the corner to watch the burgeoning solo star film another take. “So cool!” V exclaimed before jumping into the office scene as an extra.

“I think ARMY will catch on right away,” J-Hope surmised of his bandmate’s cameo. “They’ll know immediately.”

Watch the full behind-the-scenes journey of “MORE” below.