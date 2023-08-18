J-Hope Unveils ‘Jack in the Box (HOPE Edition)’: Stream It Now

BTS‘ J-Hope is keeping the ARMY well fed despite being in the midst of his mandatory military service.

The physical version of the star’s solo debut, Jack in the Box, arrived on Friday (Aug. 18) via BIGHIT Music. Jack in the Box (HOPE Edition) features the original album tracks, along with three new live recordings from J-Hope’s history-making performance at Lollapalooza in 2022 in Chicago, as well as two instrumental tracks. According to a release, the physical album will also include new concept photos and a number of other “special components.”

J-Hope made history last August when he took the stage at Lollapalooza and became the first South Korean artist to headline the main stage at a major Ameican music festival.

While he’s currently serving to fulfill South Korea’s 18-month service requirement, ARMY got yet another chance to enjoy some J-Hope content when his solo documentary, j-hope IN THE BOX, was released to theaters worldwide as part of the K-pop group’s 10th anniversary celebration. A description of the film said it would give viewers, “a close look at the creative process of the artist during the album’s preparation process, as well as front row seats to J-hope’s epic 2022 Lollapalooza performance and the Jack In The Box listening party.”

Stream J-Hope’s Jack in the Box (HOPE Edition) below.