J-Hope’s Solo Album ‘Jack In the Box’ Has Popped Up: Stream It Now

BTS ARMY, the wait is finally over: J-Hope‘s solo album, Jack in the Box, is now available to stream as of Friday (July 15).

Jack in the Box was preceded by the project’s first single, “MORE.” The set additionally includes tracks “Pandora’s Box,” “STOP,” “= (Equal Sign),” “Music Box : Reflection,” “What if…,” “Safety Zone,” “Future” and “Arson.”

“MORE,” which was released on July 1, recently experienced a spike from No. 14 to No. 1 on the Twitter powered Hot Trending Songs chart (dated July 16). The success of the track allowed the singer to become the second BTS member to have a solo single top the chart at No. 1, and the fifth to top the Emerging Artists chart.

On the album’s release day, the 28-year-old also dropped Jack in the Box‘s second single, “Arson.” With it arrived a fiery video, which sees J-Hope “encountering the world outside the box and standing at the crossroads agonizing which path he should take,” per the album and track’s press release.

The collection, released via BTS’ label Big Hit Music, marks Hope’s first official solo studio album. The rapper first gave ARMY an introduction to his unique sound in 2018 with his debut solo mixtape, Hope World. The new LP also follows “Chicken Noodle Soup,” J-Hope’s 2019 standalone collaboration with Becky G.

J-Hope’s album also arrives on the heels of BTS’ temporary break from group activities to focus on solo endeavors, but more from the septet is “yet to come,” as they are slated to star in three Disney shows as part of HYBE’s partnership with The Walt Disney Company.

