J-Hope Becomes First Solo BTS Member to Crack U.K. Top 40

J-Hope has gone where no other BTS member has tread — into the U.K. top 40 as a solo artist.

The K-pop star (real name Jung Ho-seok) makes an impact on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, published March 10, with “On The Street,” his collaboration with U.S. rapper J. Cole.

“On The Street” sneaks into the top 40, at No. 37, for the South Korean artist’s first solo appearance in the top tier, and the first for any single member of BTS.

He’s not the first to try. Among the K-pop superstars’ solo efforts, Jungkook’s “Stay Alive” (No. 89), Jin’s “The Astronaut” (No. 61) and RM’s “Indigo” (No. 45) all charted, though none entered the top frame, the Official Charts Company reports.

The seven-piece, which has been on hiatus since 2022, has collectively scored nine top 40s on the U.K. singles chart, including four top 10s. And on the albums chart, J-Hope, Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have together landed eight top 40s, including U.K. No. 1s for 2019’s Map of the Soul – Persona and 2020’s Map of the Soul – 7.

“On the Street” is J-Hope’s first new solo song since hopping on “Rush Hour” with Korean R&B singer Crush. He has a string of previously-released standalone efforts, “More” and “Arson,” from his 2022 solo album Jack in the Box; the 2019 standalone collaboration with Becky G, “Chicken Noodle Soup”; and a solo mixtape from 2018, Hope World.

J-Hope has had a busy year outside of his regular duties with the all-conquering BTS. His Disney+ documentary, J-Hope in the Box, is now streaming, he was recent named as ambassador for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton; and last month became the second BTS member, following Jin, to enlist for South Korea’s military military service.

All able-bodied male South Korean citizens must serve in the armed forces for at least 18 months — including the members of BTS — though the length of service may vary. Draft begins in the year they turn 18 but the men may postpone it until age 28. In December 2020, the South Korean National Assembly passed the so-called “BTS law” to allow K-pop entertainers to postpone the service until the age of 30, with a recommendation from the culture minister. In another bonus for ARMY, the lads will be free to participate in “national” events for the “public good,” according to the Korea Times.