J-Hope Ignites the Flames in New Solo Single ‘Arson’: Stream It Now

J-Hope is ready to fan the flames. The BTS rapper has delivered a brand new single and music video in the form of “Arson” on Friday (July 15), the second offering from Jack in the Box.

In the video, the Korean rapper grapples with his inner demons and contemplates which road is best for him. In one scene, J-Hope runs in slow motion away from two colliding cars that erupt into a movie-worthy explosion.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news BTS J-Hope See latest videos, charts and news

The initial press release for the track and the album explained that J-Hope is “encountering the world outside the box and standing at the crossroads agonizing which path he should take.”

The song, which arrived via Big Hit Music, was preceded by lead single “MORE.” “MORE,” which arrived on July 1, recently jumped from No. 14 to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated July 16), powered by Twitter. The track marked the first time J-Hope led on the tally, and cemented him as the second BTS member to have a solo track top the list at No. 1.

Jack in the Box — released on Friday as well — also marks J-Hope’s first solo studio album. He previously released his solo mixtape, Hope World, in 2018. The LP also follows “Chicken Noodle Soup,” J-Hope’s 2019 standalone collaboration with Becky G.

Per an announcement on Weverse, Jack in the Box is said to “represent [J-Hope’s] aspirations to break the mold and grow further.” The project, according the statement, also intends to highlight “diverse content to show J-Hope’s creative identity as an artist.”

Check out “Arson” below.