K-Pop Star to Watch: IVE

This story is part of Billboard‘s K-Pop Issue.

IVE debuted less than two years ago, but the six-piece girl group — comprising members Gaeul, Liz, Yujin, Leeseo, Rei and Wonyoung — has already established itself as an undeniable force in K-pop’s next generation. Known for its angelic harmonies, reassuring lyrics and themes of self-love, IVE has made quick inroads on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with “After Like” and “Love Dive” hitting the top 10.

Starship Entertainment executive producer Seo Hyun Joo says that IVE’s ability to keep its devoted fan base, DIVE, captivated has helped it stand out among its peers. “One of IVE’s strengths and abilities as a group is always showing something new while staying true to their values,” she explains. “IVE has shown various colors and charms in every song they have released and is becoming a group that people look forward to and are curious about.”

Empowering songs and DIVE’s support have propelled the group upward, but so has the profound sense of friendship among the members. “One thing that we always do is uplift each other,” Gaeul tells Billboard of IVE’s tight bond. “We find things that we love about each other and are vocal about it so we feel confident in our strong points and become closer as a team.”

That sense of unity is embedded in the group’s name, an abbreviation of “I Have.” “I love this meaning because it captures how we have our own ‘I,’ but we also have our team members,” Wonyoung says. “The best part [of being in a girl group is] that I have my team by my side. I always feel comfortable and happy around them.”

LISTEN TO: “After Like,” “Kitsch”

