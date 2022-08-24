K-Pop Breakouts IVE Sample a ’70s Disco Classic on New Single ‘After Like’

As the Korean music industry continuously finds new ways to connect to larger musical conversations, a girl group leading the next generation of K-pop is throwing it back to a ’70s disco anthem for their latest single.

After entering the scene in December last year, IVE have already sent their first two singles, “Eleven” and “Love Dive,” to multiple Billboard charts: at Nos. 2 and 1, respectively, on the Billboard Korea K-Pop Hot 100, top 10 of World Digital Song Sales, and entries on the Billboard Global 200. The quickly rising group’s latest single “After Like” not only seems primed to land them another hit but expand to even more fans with a clever sample use.

“After Like” is IVE’s new single that incorporates the instrumental hook of Gloria Gaynor‘s iconic disco hit “I Will Survive,” which spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1979 and now ranks as one of the greatest-ever chart successes on the Hot 100, as the No. 124 song of all time. The track not only continues IVE’s rich line of singles so far, but can hook new listeners — particularly as disco-pop remains a trendy sound on top 40.

On the surface, “After Like” sees the sextet discussing love “after” a crush, but a deeper look at the lyrics reveals the song doubling as a group anthem. The IVE girls sing about putting themselves — the “I” — in the middle of “L-O-V-E” and incorporate their group name. Incorporating IVE into “LOVE” continues the group’s message of self-confidence and admiration.

IVE is the latest artist from Korean label Starship Entertainment, home to a slew of popular K-pop acts including crossover stars Monsta X, girl group WJSN, singer-songwriter Jeong Sewoon and boy band CRAVITY. IVE members Yujin and Wonyoung had previously garnered fame after competing in a singing competition and becoming members of the popular-but-temporary girl group IZ*ONE before officially settling in with IVE. Members Liz, Gaeul, Leeseo and Rei complete the group, the latter of whom wrote the rap section of “After Like.”

Watch IVE’s new music video below: