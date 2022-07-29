ITZY’s Yeji & Ryujin Join Bebe Rexha on ‘Break My Heart Myself’ Remix After Viral K-Pop Performance

One of Bebe Rexha‘s most personal songs is getting a new life thanks to a viral K-pop dance performance.

On June 10, ITZY members Yeji and Ryujin unleashed a mesmerizing dance performance to Rexha’s track “Break My Heart Myself,” the opening cut off her 2021 album Better Mistakes that details managing her mental health and experiences with bipolar disorder.

Filmed for the Korea-based dance channel Studio Choom, the intricately intense production instantly took off with K-pop fans, and beyond, earning more than 25 million views to date and gaining Bebe’s attention. The singer left a comment on the YouTube video, saying, “YOU GIRLS KILLED THIS!!!”

Bebe continued to show love for the cover on her social media and, by June 13, shared on Twitter that her “label is promoting [the] song in South Korea now” due to the cover, adding, “I’m so thankful for you guys.”

On June 14, Yeji and Ryujin thanked Rexha for the comments, adding, “It was a pleasure to perform with your marvelous song.”

Days after their exchange, Bebe and ITZY revealed on their Twitter accounts that they had “exciting news,” and now fans have a new remix of “Break My Heart Myself” featuring the “Sneakers” singers.

Released on July 29, the rawness of Bebe’s original is fully intact with Yeji and Ryujin adding a new second verse where they share how “some days feeling like a misfit / Sometimes, I might make a mess/ But, OK, I’m doing my best,” coming out strong in the end to declare that “I’m gonna be OK.”

While their direct experiences may differ, there is no doubt that both Rexha and the ITZY members can all relate to the mental pressures and anguish exacerbated by superstardom, making this duet all the more powerful. The ongoing admiration the artists showed for each other only makes it that much stronger of a song.

Altogether, the new life the cover helped breathe into “Break My Heart Myself” (Rexha has shared ongoing streaming and Shazam updates for the track on her socials), and this new remix shows the exciting synergy that can come from K-pop co-sign.

Watch the official lyric — with both English and Korean lyrics — below: