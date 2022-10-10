Imagine Dragons Share Emotional ‘I Don’t Like Myself’ Video for World Mental Health Day

To honor World Mental Health Day on Monday (Oct. 10), Imagine Dragons shared a new music video for their Mercury – Acts 1 & 2 track, “I Don’t Like Myself.”

“Stand up, tired of being a victim / You only on the outs if you with ’em / Only hurts if you give ’em credence / Give ’em reasons / They’re not better than you,” the band’s frontman Dan Reynolds sings in the powerful pre-chorus, walking down the street in the black-and-white vignette.

Along with the music video release, Imagine Dragons has partnered with Crisis Text Line, encouraging fans to support the organization and their work through fundraisers available on the band’s social media platforms. Crisis Text Line works to provide free, text-based mental health support and crisis intervention throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, in English and Spanish. The organization’s services are available 24 hours a day, every day.

“I wrote this song at a very low point for me,” Reynolds said of “I Don’t Like Myself.” “I struggled quite a bit with self-love over the years. I was in a deep rut of depression and turned to music for refuge. I’ve since spent many years in therapy working on self-love. I believe therapy is the reason I am still alive today. If it’s ever a question of whether or not you should go to therapy. The answer is always yes. Stay alive.”

“We’re grateful to join forces with Imagine Dragons to bring awareness to the growing mental health crisis,” added Dena Trujillo, CEO of Crisis Text Line. “Our research shows that music is the most frequently mentioned coping mechanism for young people in emotional distress. “I Don’t Like Myself” will bring comfort to many, as it embodies the hope and empathy that we all need at different times in our lives. Our volunteer Crisis Counselors are here 24/7 to provide free and confidential support to anyone in need—a crisis to you is a crisis to us.”

Watch the “I Don’t Like Myself” video below.