Avril Lavigne, Halsey, Nicki Minaj & More Set for 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival

The iHeartRadio Music Festival will heat up Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 23 and 24 with a star-studded lineup.

The 2022 performers for the two-day event, announced Tuesday (June 7), include Avril Lavigne, Black Eyed Peas, Halsey, Lionel Richie, LL Cool J feat. DJ Z-Trip, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Nicki Minaj, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Sam Smith, The Black Keys and more.

The Daytime Stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Vegas’ new immersive event and entertainment district AREA15 — which hosted Billboard‘s own MusicCon last month — and will feature performances from Lavigne, Maggie Rogers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Big Time Rush, Girl in Red, Lauv, Chlöe, Willow, Chase Rice, Latto, Carly Pearce, Ryan Hurd, GAYLE and Lauren Spencer-Smith, with more to be announced.

“We’re thrilled to once again return to Las Vegas for a weekend full of great live music with this year’s Festival,” said Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia, in a press statement. “What makes this festival one of a kind is that we have the best artists from every genre of music that we play on our 860 iHeart stations all on one stage. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see so many legends performing together.”

“This is the one music festival that celebrates the best in class in all genres of music,” John Sykes, president of entertainment enterprises for iHeartMedia, added. “Fans love this weekend because they discover new artists and the artists leave with new fans.”

The festival, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, will broadcast live on both nights for fans via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country. CW will also livestream the event exclusively via the CW app and CWTV.com. The network will also air a two-night television special of the event in October.

Capital One cardholders will have access to presale tickets for both the iHeartRadio Music Festival and the Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival beginning June 15 at 1 p.m. ET through June 17 at 1 p.m. ET. Capital One cardholders can also add a Capital One Access Pass when purchasing presale tickets, which includes access to a private soundcheck performance by Lavigne, plus complimentary food, drinks and more. Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 17 on AXS.com.