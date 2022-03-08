Idina Menzel, Sara Bareilles React to Video of Ukrainian Girl Singing ‘Let It Go’ in Bomb Shelter: ‘Oh My Heart’

Amid the horror of the unprovoked Russian war on Ukraine, a viral video of a girl singing “Let it Go” from Disney’s Frozen in a bomb shelter in Kyiv has gone viral and attracted the attention of the song’s original singer, and the world.

A post with the moving clip of the girl named Amelia — which was reportedly recorded with her mother’s permission — has been shared millions of times since it was posted over the weekend and it is yet another testament to the resilience and indomitable spirit of the Ukrainian people as they endure another week of relentless bombing from Russian forces.

In the clip, the girl sings a moving rendition of the emotional ballad in Ukrainian while surrounded by her countrymen and women in a concrete shelter as they sit in silence rapt with attention at her performance, clapping and offering up a hearty, “bravo, bravo!” at the conclusion.

Idina Menzel, who played Elsa in Frozen and recorded the Oscar-winning “Let It Go” shared the video and heaped praise and support on Amelia, tweeting, “We see you. We really, really see you,” along with blue and yellow heart emoji in a nod to the colors on the Ukrainian flag. Sara Bareilles, who collaborated with Frozen writers Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez on the pre-“Let It Go” anti-love song written for Elsa called “Cool With Me” also weighed in.

“Oh my heart,” Bareilles wrote.

“She told me that besides drawing, she loves to sing… and whispered shared her dream that she wants to sing on a big stage in front of the audience… this is the first performance in front of an audience… needless to say worried for nothing,” wrote Marta Smekhova in the original Facebook post of the brave grade schooler’s performance. “From the first word in the [bomb shelter] came complete silence… everyone put their business aside and listen to a song by this girl who was just beaming light… even men couldn’t hold back the tears… Amelia really wanted this… I showed this video to people in different cities of Ukraine, it was seen by foreigners in different parts of the world!”

Smekhova then had some harsh words for the Russian troops who’ve reportedly attacked a number of civilian targets and driven more than one million Ukrainians out of their country: “Look, Russians, against whom you are fighting! Only a coward can fight against civilians, take away childhood from defenseless children! You let your children go to the stew, making them into cannon meat… and our children radiate light, and even in a raw dark basement it does not blink, but ignites even brighter!”

“Let It Go” rose to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and in 2014 Disney released a compilation album, Let It Go: The Complete Set, with 42 international versions of the song, including ones in Ukrainian and Russian.

