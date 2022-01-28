Idina Menzel Can’t Let Go of John Travolta’s ‘Dazeem’ Moment in ‘Not My Name’ TikTok Challenge Video

Idina Menzel just can’t let it go. The 50-year-old Broadway singer took a shot at the viral “Not My Name” challenge on Thursday (Jan. 27) by reaching back to the legendary 2014 moment at the Oscars where John Travolta butchered her name and referred to the stage and screen star as “Adele Dazeem.”

The TikTok challenge, cued to the Ting Tings’ 2008 hit “That’s Not My Name,” finds Menzel cycling through video clips from her most famous movie roles. Opening with a shot of Idina’s face and the words, “My name is Idina… but they call me,” the clip then pivots to quick-cuts of her role as Elphaba in Wicked, Maureen in Rent, Shelby Corcoran (“Rachel’s Mom” in Glee), Nancy in Enchanted, Elsa in Frozen, Vivian in the Camila Cabello Cinderella reboot and Dinah from Adam Sandler’s Uncut Gems.

And then in the diss de résistance, a shot of Travolta from that fateful night with just a series of question marks filling the screen. Menzel performed her Frozen hit “Let It Go” that night at the Oscars and after the flub became an instant global meme the actor issued a mea culpa statement through is publicist in which he deeply apologized for his mispronunciation.

“I’ve been beating myself up all day. Then I thought … what would Idina Menzel say? She’d say, ‘Let it go, let it go!’ Idina is incredibly talented and I am so happy ‘Frozen’ took home two Oscars Sunday night!,” he said at the time.

Watch the video below.