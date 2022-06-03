Icona Pop & Charli XCX Celebrate ‘I Love It’ 10th Anniversary With New Remix

It’s been 10 years since Icona Pop tore up dance floors worldwide with their 2012 Charli XCX collaboration “I Love It,” and on Friday (June 3), the duo celebrated the track with a remix created alongside Swedish producers Osrin and Ellis.

“We are so proud of what we have achieved with ‘I Love It’ over these past 10 years,” Icona Pop said in a press statement. “It’s always hard to beat that first vision you have for a song, but we wanted to take a fresh look at it together with some of our favorite new producers and bring it closer to the experience of Icona Pop live in 2022.”

“I Love It,” originally released on June 14, 2012, spent two weeks in the No. 1 position on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and also hit No. 7 over on the Hot 100. The track ultimately spent 17 weeks on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and remains Icona Pop’s highest charting song to date.

“It feels like we wrote it, otherwise we wouldn’t have recorded it,” Icona Pop’s Aino Jawo said of the song in a 2012 interview. “In the beginning, it sounded really different, so it’s weird how you can just imagine the Icona Pop chorus and then the shouting. We were like, ‘This is our song.’ And Charli thought this was a fun thing.”

“We took it to [producer] Style Of Eye and told him, ‘This is the feeling that we want on it. We want the punkiness,” the duo’s Caroline Hjelt continued. “We want the ‘f-ck it’ feeling. We want everything that we felt when we were singing it.’”

Listen to Icona Pop’s “I Love It (I Don’t Care 2022 Re-Edit)” featuring Charli XCX below.