Hilary Duff Says She Wants to Get Back in the Studio & ‘Stretch the Muscles a Little Bit’

It’s been nearly seven years since the 2015 release of Hilary Duff‘s fifth album, Breathe In, Breathe Out — and the star is ready to make some music again.

Duff chatted with Cosmopolitan about her role in Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, and was asked about the possibility of a new album. “I’m not working on music right now but I have been talking to my husband [fellow artist Matthew Koma] about getting into the studio and starting to stretch the muscles a little bit,” she revealed. “I really want to, but I need time to figure out what I’m saying, what kind of record I’m making, and who it’s for. But, yes, I want to.”

She continued, “You know how annoying it is to go to a concert, and they don’t play the hits? I want to serve people what they want, but I also want it to be authentic to who I am now, and that’s very complicated.”

As for her extensive, decades-spanning discography, Duff shared a cute anecdote about how much her three-year-old daughter Banks loves her 2015 hit “Sparks.”

“I can’t get away from [“Sparks”] because someone exposed my three-year-old to it,” she told the publication. “We get in the car, and I have to listen to my own music because my daughter’s screaming, ‘I want ‘parks, I want ‘parks.’ I’m rolling up to her preschool, and every time I turn it way down she’s like, ‘Why do you turn it off? Why you turn it off?’ Like, girl. I’m not rolling up to your preschool blasting my own s—. So embarrassing.”

The first two episodes of How I Met Your Fathers starring Duff as Sophie arrived on Hulu Tuesday (Jan. 18). The sequel to How I Met Your Mother flips the narrative of its predecessor by focusing on a woman telling her son the story of how she met his father.

