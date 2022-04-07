Hilary Duff’s Husband Matthew Koma Clears the Air With Joe Jonas Through Hilarious Rap Verse: ‘Why’d You Unfollow Me on Instagram?’

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma attend the 5th Adopt Together Baby Ball Gala on Oct. 12, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Joe Jonas took to Instagram and TikTok earlier this week to challenge his followers to add their own verse to DNCE‘s new track “Dancing Feet” with Kygo. The Jonas Brother shared a video of himself grooving to a wordless section of the song, inviting people to take part in the”#DANCINGFEET Open Verse Challenge.”

Singer/songwriter and producer Matthew Koma, also known as Hilary Duff‘s husband, rose to the occasion. In a side-by-side video posted on his Instagram account, Koma, hoping to clear up some things with Jonas, rapped: “Hey Joe, why’d you unfollow me on Instagram?/ That one time we wrote a banger for your other band/ Not for your brother band, I feel like a widdle man/ The fifth Jonas/ You don’t think I’m like a crazy fan?”

The singer-songwriter and producer then hilariously rapped about their shared connection: “Your wife loves my wife!/ My wife loves your wife! I love your wife! Did you date my wife?” referencing Jonas’ wife, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner.

Koma ended his verse with an invitation: “Is it crazy that I think that this song’s for me?/ Let’s get a Cinnabon/ And get our nails done.”

The video was simply captioned “Joe Jonas unfollowed me on Instagram.” Luckily, Koma’s rap did not go unnoticed by Jonas, who commented: “Hahahaha I’m slapping that follow button.”

Duff supported her husband, sharing the video on her own Instagram account with the caption, “I really like living with you @matthewkoma,” to which he replied: “Same hunny.”

DNCE released “Dancing Feet” with Kygo in February, marking the band’s first release since their 2018 EP People to People.

Check out Koma’s original verse below.