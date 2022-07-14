H.E.R. Takes on a Coldplay Classic Backstage During ‘Music of the Spheres’ Tour: Watch

H.E.R. arrives to the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California.

Coldplay is currently conquering stadiums on their Music of the Spheres World Tour, but the iconic band still found time to spotlight one of their opening acts.

In a video posted to Twitter Thursday (July 14), H.E.R. delivers a hauntingly beautiful cover of Coldplay’s classic “Fix You,” which peaked at No. 59 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2005. Backed by four of her background singers, H.E.R. belts out the 2005 hit completely a cappella. “We’re so lucky to hear these voices every night on tour,” Coldplay captioned the video, which was filmed backstage at their Berlin show.

No stranger to covers, H.E.R. has garnered rapturous acclaim in the past for her cover of Drake’s “Jungle” from her debut EP, H.E.R. Volume 1. A Grammy and Oscar winner who has amassed several Billboard Hot 100 hits, H.E.R. is one of several opening acts for Coldplay’s latest trek. The tour, which features more than 70 stops across North America, Europe, and Latin America, is in support of the bands Music of the Spheres album. Their ninth studio album opened at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and spawned the No. 1 Hot 100 hit “My Universe.” A collaboration with BTS, “My Universe” debuted at the top spot and became Coldplay’s second chart-topper.

H.E.R.’s stunning cover of “Fix You” continues the “Best Part” singer’s successful year. In April, she took home her fifth Grammy award for “Fight for You” which triumphed in the best traditional R&B performance category. Two months prior, she earned her ninth Hot 100 entry with her featured turn on Saweetie’s “Closer.”

Check out the gorgeous video below: