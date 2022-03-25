Heidi Montag Explains Feud With Lady Gaga Over 2009 Song: ‘She’s a Hater, Clearly’

Heidi Montag attends WE tv Celebrates the 100th Episode of the "Marriage Boot Camp" reality stars franchise and the premiere of "Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition" at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, Calif.

Heidi Montag, turns out, has some beef with none other than Lady Gaga.

The Hills star was a guest on a recent episode of the Unpopular podcast, where she told host Jacques Peterson that she was working with producer RedOne back in the day to record the Gaga-penned “Fashion.”

“[RedOne] and I were going to pair up and we were going to do what him and Lady Gaga ended up doing, which is writing every song together and producing,” she explained. “He was like, ‘I just need to get the consent of the writer.’ And so I just thought Lady Gaga was a writer, because she was a writer on the song. And he was like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna cut ‘Fashion’ with Heidi. I have her in the studio, she loves it.’ And [Gaga’s] like, ‘Great. Sure, she can have that song.’ So then I recorded it and it was my song. That was the impression I was under.”

Explore Explore Lady Gaga See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

However, Montag said that after she recorded it and used it during an appearance on The View, Gaga went on to record “Fashion” for the 2009 Confessions of a Shopaholic soundtrack.

“It’s hard because people are like, ‘I love Lady Gaga!’ And I’m like, ‘I’m sure she’s great but I have not had the best encounter with her,'” Montag said, before claiming, “She did not want me working with RedOne and she told RedOne she wouldn’t work with him anymore if I kept working with him.”

She continued, “He wrote ‘Just Dance’ for her, he wrote almost every song with her and produced it. So of course she’s not going to want to share that when at that moment I was a potential rival for what she was doing.”

For The Hills fans, you might remember that Gaga briefly appeared on the fourth season of the reality TV show, where she was introduced to Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port, who were set to style her for the Dylan George launch event.

“I talked to her on the phone for a second and she was like, ‘I just filmed with Lauren and Whitney on The Hills,’” Montag said of Gaga filming with her ex-BFF Conrad. “I was like, ‘Who is this girl? What is happening? She’s a hater, clearly!”

Catch the full podcast here, and listen to both Gaga and Montag’s versions of “Fashion” below.