Hayley Williams Sees Her Younger Self in Billie Eilish: ‘She Does It On a Level We’ve Never Experienced’

The Paramore singer talked about having Thanksgiving with Billie's family and the pitfalls of teen fame.

Hayley Williams Billie Eilish
Hayley Williams and Billie Eilish perform on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2022 in Indio, California. Amy Sussman/GI for Coachella

Hayley Williams is well-acquainted with the rigors of stardom in your teens. Which might explain why the Paramore singer — who was signed to her first production deal at 14 — can relate to the mind-bending journey Billie Eilish has been on over the past five years.

“We’ve spoken throughout the years since she kind of came onto the scene,” Williams, 33, told Sirius XM’s Alt Nation in a chat about her interactions with Eilish, 20. “The first thing I experienced or I witnessed of her was [2018’s] ‘When the Party’s Over,’ that video. And then I watched an interview with her and I felt like there was something inside of me that was watching me — slash us — as teenagers doing interviews and navigating this world.”

Williams was just 17 when Paramore’s All We Know Is Falling came out in 2005, while Eilish was 14 when she uploaded “Ocean Eyes,” the song that would catapult her to fame. Hayley said that’s one of the reasons watching Billie’s rise has felt very familiar to her.

“She does it on a level we’ve never experienced, but I just feel such a love towards her and her family and I think they’re so special,” said Williams, who recalled going to Billie’s house for Thanksgiving last year for a delicious meal of vegan cinnamon rolls made by Eilish’s mom. “We had already connected, I had connected with her mom too, just about their organization that they have. But ever since that Thanksgiving cinnamon roll treat, just, I mean… The rest is history. I feel like I would do anything for them,” she added, shouting out Eilish’s older brother and producer, Finneas, as well.

And as someone who has been doing it for more than half her life, Williams predicted, “I think they’re going to be around for a really long time.”

The mutual admiration society isn’t just virtual, either. Williams and Eilish teamed up earlier this year when they performed Paramore’s “Misery Business” and Billie’s “Happier Than Ever” together at Coachella.

Watch Williams’ interview below.

