Harry Styles Fans Are Putting Together Their Best Theories for Mysterious ‘You Are Home’ Site

The Harries put their detective caps on this week, trying their best to decipher a cryptic website and corresponding social media handles titled “You Are Home,” which is likely related to something Harry Styles has up his sleeves.
The site simply leads to an image of a door, but when you hover your mouse over it, the door slightly opens to reveal an image, which seems to change every day. Fans have realized that the different images behind the door correlate to a different book or theme.
harries today….#HarryStyles #YouAreHome pic.twitter.com/SL0g5o8oYE
— ames is going to STRANGLE HARRY (@amesontour) March 20, 2022
The first door, shared on March 19, showed the cover to Ralph Waldo Emerson’s Nature and Selected Essays. On March 20, the door opened up to the sheets on the cover of Haruki Murakami’s The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle. The third day showed a photo of the Earth — our “Home,” get it? And most recently, on Tuesday (Mar. 22), the fungi behind the door showed Cavallini’s mushroom puzzle.
On March 22, Styles also followed the You Are Home Twitter and Instagram pages — which have been sharing cryptic messages and images of each day’s door — confirming that they are related to something he has in store.
the door is open, come on in
— You Are Home (@youarehome) March 19, 2022
Styles has yet to confirm whether or not “You Are Home” is the title of a new song or album, given that the singer hasn’t released an album since his 2019 sophomore LP, Fine Line.
The “Watermelon Sugar” star is also set to headline Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April, churning the rumor mill about new music even more.
See below for some of the best fan theories related to “You Are Home.”
I THINK WE GOT IT #youarehome pic.twitter.com/x8MAhi4PLn
— may²⁸ (@stylinarts) March 22, 2022
SPOTIFY HAS SPOKEN. #YouAreHome pic.twitter.com/BF0Y8GxWTE
— jaden🧣 (@jadenoberry) March 20, 2022
E Emerson
M Murakami
O ?
H ? #youarehome theory: the first letters of the author’s name might be spelling home backwards. are we onto something here?? pic.twitter.com/BOrwwqZpC7
— may²⁸ (@stylinarts) March 21, 2022
Someone has figured it out why everything is upside down? “Upside down” maybe it’s the name of the new single? A lot of question 😂#HS3 #HarryStyles #YouAreHome pic.twitter.com/0XbD9Gey8h
— Lilly 🦋🍉🍒 (@1DForev86953817) March 18, 2022
A couple people mentioned a visual album. I think we will get a new door and tweet every day through the 28th.
-Each tweet is a lyric from the song, every day is a different song
-10 songs on the album
-Door matches the theme of the song, as we have seen #youarehome
— Megs // Loving 🌻🐸 // FITF // LMFLAO.. (@hawkgirl62) March 21, 2022
OKAY SO IF THE VINYL IS CALLED “Harry’s home” IT ALL MAKES SENSE NOW BECAUSE THE WEBSITE IS CALLED “you are home” OML #harrystyles #youarehome #hs3 pic.twitter.com/APufuCvFQZ
— Riley Beck (@riley_tpwkkkk) March 21, 2022