Harry Styles Unveils Track List for ‘Harry’s House’

Harry Styles finally revealed the full track listing for his eagerly anticipated third album, Harry’s House, and it did not disappoint. The singer posted the 13-track rundown on Thursday night (April 29) in the form of a classic album jacket, with the songs split into two sides.

Side A kicks off with “Music For a Sushi Restaurant,” followed by “Late Night Talking,” “Grapejuice,” first single “As It Was,” “Daylight,” “Little Freak” and “Matilda.” Side B keeps the party going with “Cinema,” before moving on to “Daydreaming,” “Keep Driving,” “Satellite,” “Boyfriends” and “Love Of My Life.”

The collection, due out on May 20, is the follow-up to 2019’s Fine Line. Styles is coming off a triumphant two-weekend headlining stint at Coachella, where he reportedly played to more than 100,000 fans and performed “As It Was,” as well as the other two new tracks “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking.” He was also joined by Shania Twain for her “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and “You’re Still the One.”

He returned for a second weekend during which he brought out Lizzo for a sizzling cover of Gloria Gaynor’s disco classic “I Will Survive” and One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful.” Lizzo talked to Audacy’s Kevan Kenney this week about the mind-bending experience of sharing the stage with Harry.

“Well, first Harry was going to do a Tupac hologram, and I was like, ‘I don’t know, I feel like somebody already did that,’” she joked of Styles’ set while describing the seeds of their surprise collaboration. “The crazy thing is, it really was genuinely a surprise. I found out Wednesday night. I was genuinely going to Coachella to see Harry, I love his music, that’s my guy, I’m a fan. I’m going to pull up, celebrate my birthday early. Wednesday night, it was like, ‘Do you want to come and rehearse ‘I Will Survive’, we ran it three times in his trailer, and we just did it…He did a cover of ‘Juice’, and I did a cover of ‘Adore You’, and then we did ‘Juice’ together, and I was going to do a show with him, and his show got rained out by hurricane rain in Miami, so we never got to scratch that itch, and we finally did it three years later.”

