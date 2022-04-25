×
Harry Styles to Headline Summertime Ball & BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend

The announcements come fresh off Styles' back-to-back weekends at Coachella.

Harry’s coming home. On Monday morning (April 25), Harry Styles was announced as the headliner for not one, but two major festivals in the U.K. this summer.

Fresh off his triumphant back-to-back weekends at Coachella, the pop superstar is set to perform at both BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend on May 29 in Coventry and Capital FM’s Summertime Ball on June 12 at Wembley Stadium.

“You don’t understand how hard it’s been to keep this quiet…Your final Big Weekend headliner for Sunday 29th May is HARRY EDWARD STYLES,” BBC Radio 1 captioned their announcement on social media, while the other radio station wrote, “Actual @harrystyles is headed to the Summertime Ball and we are S C R E A M I N G!!!”

The news arrives just days after the former One Direction member plotted his own stadium tour of Australia and New Zealand for early 2023 in support of his forthcoming third solo album, Harry’s House.

At the first weekend of Coachella, Styles opened his headlining set with his latest No. 1 singleAs It Was” and also debuted two brand-new songs from the album — “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking” — before surprising the crowd with none other than Shania Twain, who duetted with the singer on “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and “You’re Still the One.” (The following weekend, Styles traded the country icon out for pal Lizzo, who joined him for a cover of “I Will Survive” and 1D classic “What Makes You Beautiful.”)

Check out the official announcements from BBC Radio 1 and Capital FM below.

