Which Harry Styles Hot 100 Hit Is Your Favorite? Vote!

Harry Styles poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

Lights up, Harry Styles fans, because the singer has a new album on the way.

On Wednesday (March 23), the One Direction-er sent out save-the-dates for the release of Harry’s House. And the housewarming is coming up quick, with the album set to be released on May 20.

So it’s a perfect time to look back at Styles’ career as a solo artist and his impact on the Billboard charts. It began back in 2017 with the release of the heartthrob’s debut solo single “Sign of the Times,” which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 with its levitating visual and bold sonic departure from the singer’s boy-band past.

Two years later, Styles outdid himself with Fine Line leader “Lights Up,” landing at No. 3 upon the song’s surprise debut in October 2019, and the album’s success on the charts was just getting started.

The next four consecutive singles from his sophomore album all made dents on the chart, including melancholic piano ballad “Falling” and the swooning “strawberry lipstick state of mind” of “Adore You.” Styles finally hit the high mark in the summer of 2020 with the inescapable success of No. 1 smash “Watermelon Sugar,” which reigned atop the Hot 100 for one week.

Now that Harry's House is on its way, Billboard wants to know: Which of the singer's Hot 100 hits is your all-time favorite?