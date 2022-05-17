Here’s How You Can Still Get Into Harry Styles’ ‘One Night Only in NY’ Concert

If you were put on the dreadful waitlist or were generally unable to snag tickets to Harry Styles‘ Harry’s House album release concert in Belmont Park, New York, on Friday (May 20) — fear not.

American Express announced on Tuesday (May 17) that it’s teaming up with the “As It Was” singer to give away 500 pairs of complimentary tickets to the “One Night Only in NY” show. The location for the event will be announced on Wednesday (May 18).

The giveaway is just one of the amazing experiences that Amex and Styles are bringing to Card Members and Harries all over the world. Additionally, fans can experience more of Harry’s House at nine merch pop-ups around the world, with Card Members getting special benefits like one hour of exclusive early access each day, and a limited-edition crewneck sweatshirt to purchase.

Find out more info about the ticket giveaway and the pop-ups here.

If you still can’t get tickets to the UBS Arena show, Styles’ concert will actually be available for millions of people to watch live. Streaming exclusively on Apple Music, fans from all over the world will need only a subscription to the platform to tune in at 9 p.m. ET on May 20. The show will encore on Apple two days later at 12 p.m. ET on May 22, and then again at 4 p.m. BT on May 26.

Styles also recently announced his 2022 dates, an extended stretch of his Love On Tour tour.