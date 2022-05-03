Harry Styles Playing ‘One Night Only in London’ Show

Harry Styles has added another night to his “One Night Only” show roster. After announcing on Monday (May 2) that he will celebrate the May 20 release of his upcoming third album, Harry’s House, with a show at UBS Arena in Belmont Park in New York on that same day, the 28-year-old pop star announced a “One Night Only in London” show as well.

The gig at London’s O2 Academy in Brixton on May 24 will feature Styles performing songs from the album for the first time ever live. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning on May 11 at 10 a.m. local time here; there will also be a pre-sale available to American Express card members, O2 Priority members and fans who pre-order Harry’s House on May 10.

Styles’ Harry’s House lead single, “As It Was,” notched a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated May 7, 2022. It premiered at the top three weeks earlier and, after dipping to No. 2 bounced back to the top a week ago. The singer premiered two other new songs from the upcoming album during his headlining Coachella sets. The first, “Boyfriends,” was, in Harry’s words during the performance, a big “f— you” to “boyfriends everywhere,” particularly men who have treated the women in their lives poorly. “Boyfriends/ They think you’re so easy/ They take you for granted,” he sang.

Another track, “Late Night Talking,” is an uptempo jam in which he sings, “If you’re feeling down, I just want to make you happier baby,” on the chorus. “We’ve been doing all this late night talking/ About anything you want until the morning/ Now you’re in my life, I can’t get you off my mind.”