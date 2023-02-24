Harry Styles Will Have to Take New Zealand’s Census

It may be a well-known fact that Harry Styles hails from the United Kingdom, but he’ll be taking the New Zealand census come March 7.

As it turns out, the superstar has a concert scheduled at Auckland’s MT Smart Stadium on the very same day the New Zealand government will be conducting its 2023 census. And unlike in the U.S., foreign visitors are required to take part in the bureaucratic process if they just so happen to be in the country on Census Day.

The news was hysterically confirmed by the official Aotearoa New Zealand Census account after a curious fan posed the question via Twitter.

“Thank you for this important query,” the government account tweeted in response. “Everyone who is in Aotearoa New Zealand on census night (Tuesday 7 March), needs to be counted in the census. This includes tourists, visitors, and former members of One Direction.”

The census bureau then attached a hilariously simple artist’s rendering of Styles filling out his census form by using an old photo from his boy-band days. (Ostensibly, the same goes for openers Wet Leg and Styles’ entire touring staff and crew.)

According to a report by CNN, the census requires citizens and visitors to report personal information like number of household members, smoking habits, both gender and sexual identity and personal income, though all answers are kept strictly confidential.

Styles’ Love On Tour is currently in the midst of its latest Oceanic leg with stops planned in the coming days in Melbourne, Gold Coast and Sydney, Australia. After leaving Auckland, the singer will head to Thailand for a run of dates across Asia through the end of March.

Read the New Zealand Census organization’s amusing confirmation that Styles will be filling out a questionnaire next month below.