Harry Styles Bids Farewell to His Love On Tour: ‘Goodbye for Now’

Harry Styles is saying goodbye to his Love On Tour with a heartfelt message.

“Thank you for 42 special nights,” the superstar tweeted Tuesday (Nov. 30). “It’s been a privilege to play for you the last few months. To the band, the crew, and everyone working on this tour, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. The energy you brought to this one has left me feeling completely overwhelmed with joy.”

He continued: “This tour felt like the celebration of coming back together. I won’t ever forget it. Thank you all so much for the love, I’ll see you very soon. Treat people with kindness. Goodbye for now. I love you all. H.”

The grateful message was accompanied by a photo of Styles, his band and backup singers embracing in front of a cheering crowd during their final bows.

The Love On Tour jaunt wrapped the weekend before Thanksgiving with three nights at The Forum in Los Angeles. The U.S. tour featured support from opener Jenny Lewis and included the former One Direction-er’s fan-favorite Harryween with two back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden.

While the tour for his sophomore album, Fine Line, may be over, Styles has plenty of other projects to keep him occupied. The singer’s brand-new beauty line, Pleasing, officially went live on Monday. Among the line’s first items on sale are a nail polish set, two individual polish colors, The Pleasing Pen and a Pearlescent Illuminating Serum. Pleasing products can be purchased on the beauty brand’s official website.

In a cover story with DAZED to announce the venture, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer explained that, while the idea started with nail polish, he has more in store. “It was a fun little project, but during the pandemic, and when we eventually named it Pleasing, it felt like it was so much more than nail polish,” he told the magazine, adding, “I really think that the essence of Pleasing is finding those little moments of joy and showing them to people.”

